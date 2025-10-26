Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair grinds out 174 as Karnataka seizes control over Goa

Goa had reached 28 for one in their reply, with Suyash Prabudessai (11 not out) and Abhinav Tejrana (8 not out), still trailing Karnataka by 343 runs.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 14:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 14:27 IST
Cricket newsGoaRanji TrophyKanatakaKarun Nair

Follow us on :

Follow Us