Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair returns for quarters against Mumbai

Veteran Nair's return along with the presence of his long-time friends KL Rahul, who played against Punjab, and Mayank Agarwal now gives the Karnataka batting order a hefty look for the crunch game.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 21:03 IST
