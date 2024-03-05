Ravichandran Ashwin & Jonny Bairstow's 100th Test: Only 2nd time when two players from opposing teams to mark century of Test in same game

Dharamsala: Test cricket will see two players featuring in their 100th game together for only the fourth time when India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England batter Jonny Bairstow take the field here on Thursday.

The first such occasion was when former England captain Michael Atherton and Alec Stewart reached the landmark against the West Indies at Old Trafford back in 2000.

The second instance involved three players as South Africa's Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock and Stephen Fleming played their 100th Test in the South Africa-New Zealand game in Centurion in 2006.