Rawalpindi pitch officially rated 'below average' after tame Pakistan-Australia Test

Rawalpindi pitch rated 'below average' after tame Test

Fans and commentators said the lifeless pitch spoiled Australia's first Test in Pakistan for 24 years

Pakistan's team members (R) and Australia's players inspect the pitch before the start of the fourth day play of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Credit: AFP File Photo

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium's pitch, where the first Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a tame draw on Tuesday, has officially been rated "below average" by the match referee and given a demerit point.

In all, 1,187 runs were scored for the loss of only 14 wickets in the Test, as bowlers toiled and batters dominated on a lifeless flat track.

"The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days," match referee Ranjan Madugalle said in his report.

"There has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. In my view, this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball."

Madugalle added: "In keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average."

Fans and commentators said the lifeless pitch spoiled Australia's first Test in Pakistan for 24 years, after the team had previously declined to visit on security grounds.

Under ICC rules, demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and if a venue accumulates five it is suspended from hosting international cricket for a year.

The second Test in the three-match series starts in Karachi on Saturday.

