RCB captain Smriti Mandhana hopes Kate Cross will complement Renuka in Power Play during WPL 2024

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana hoped that veteran England pacer Kate Cross could complement Renuka Singh and fortify her team's bowling, particularly in the Power Play, in the second edition of the Women's Premier League 2024.

The Royal Challengers had acquired Cross in the player auction on Saturday for Rs 30 lakh, and the 32-year-old brings with her a rich experience of playing franchise cricket for teams like Brisbane Heat and Manchester Originals.