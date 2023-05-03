RCB cricketer Patidar undergoes successful surgery

RCB cricketer Patidar undergoes successful surgery

Patidar, who had smashed his maiden IPL century last year scoring an unbeaten 112 in the play-offs, averaged more than 55 in eight games

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 16:43 ist
Rajat Patidar in the 2022 IPL season. Credit: PTI File Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Rajat Patidar has undergone a successful surgery to repair an injured Achilles heel that had been troubling him for a while and had ruled him out of the ongoing IPL.

The 29-year-old cricketer from Madhya Pradesh had suffered the injury prior to joining the RCB training camp ahead of the IPL season. He was subsequently sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Patidar, who had smashed his maiden IPL century last year scoring an unbeaten 112 in the play-offs, averaged more than 55 in eight games.

He took to social media to inform about his surgery.

"Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I'm happy to say that it went well and I'm on the road to recovery!

"I can't wait to get back out there on the field and do what I love the most. Back,soon!," he said.

The BCCI had said prior to Patidar's departure to the UK that it will bear the expenses of the cricketer's surgery and recovery.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajat Patidar
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL

Related videos

What's Brewing

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 