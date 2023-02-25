Richa lone Indian in Women's T20 WC Player of Tournament shortlist

Richa in Women's T20 WC Player of Tournament shortlist

India made a semifinal exit with a heartbreaking five-run loss against five-time champions Australia in Cape Town on Thursday

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 25 2023, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 19:39 ist
Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. Credit: AFP Photo

Young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was the lone Indian among nine players shortlisted for the Women's T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament.

The 19-year-old's shone in her role as a finisher in South Africa.

She smashed two scores in the 40s including an unbeaten 47 against England that took her side to within sight of victory.

Richa was only dismissed twice from five innings at the tournament and scored at a strike-rate greater than 130 that further displayed her attacking prowess.

Overall she finished with 168 runs at an average of 68. Behind the stumps also she impressed with her agility and took a screamer to dismiss English opener Danni Wyatt.

Players from Australia dominate the ICC shortlist with three from the reigning champions, followed by two from England and South Africa. India and the West Indies have one each.

Skipper Meg Lanning (139 runs, average 69.50), wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy (171 runs, average 57) and all-rounder Ash Gardner (81 runs and nine wickets) were the Australians in the list.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (216 runs. average 72) and spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who finished with 11 wickets with a tidy economy of 4.15 were picked from England.

The two from South Africa were Laura, Wolvaardt, who played a key role in taking the team to the final, and opener Tazmin Brits.

Brits saved her best performance for when it mattered most with a stylish 68 against England in the semi-final on Friday.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews, who dished out a sensational all-round show with 130 runs and four wickets, completed the list.

