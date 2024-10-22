Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Rishab Pant likely to keep in 2nd Test, says assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate

Another update worth paying attention to was the inclusion of Washington Sundar to the squad after the Bengaluru Test. Ten Doeschate unveiled the management's motive.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 17:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 17:16 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketRishab Pant

Follow us on :

Follow Us