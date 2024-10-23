Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Rishabh Pant overtakes Virat Kohli in Test rankings, reaches 6th spot

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal remains India's highest ranked batter at four. India captain Rohit Sharma dropped two places to be joint 15th alongside Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 11:05 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketTest cricketRishabh PantICC RankingsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us