Rohit blasts 'double standards' in pitch rating

“I would like to see how this pitch has been rated. I want to see it now. I want to see the chart, I want to know how they rate pitches,” he thundered. “See, every pitch is different, even within the same country, every pitch has its own flavour. You also need to realise that some pitches deteriorate faster than others because of overhead conditions. But if the ball turns from day one, people don’t like it. If the ball seams from ball one, that’s okay…