Rohit takes a veiled dig at Kishan

Ranchi: Rohit Sharma had a message to put out. It was evident to everyone in the room that he was itching to say something at the final press conference of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday.

After India won the game by five wickets, a chuffed Indian skipper arrived as light as a weight had been lifted off of his shoulders. India had taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, and despite all the injuries, workload breaks and such, India had done well especially their younger lot.

“This is the toughest format and in this tough format if you want success and want to excel then you will have to keep that hunger in you,” he said when asked about something entirely unconnected.

“We will give opportunity only to those who are hungry. You get to know who is hungry and who is not. You get to understand who is hungry. Those who want to play and perform in tough conditions will get preference, it’s as simple as that.”

And then he continued. “It’s no point playing them if there is no hunger (in them). I don’t see anybody in this team who doesn’t have the hunger. We all went through having limited opportunities, where if you don’t grab your chance it goes away.”