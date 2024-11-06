Home
Saha: A wicketkeeper in the classical mould

Saha was considered one of the best wicketkeepers in the world during his time and was an exception to the modern-day cricket rule wherein keeping skills can be compromised but not batting abilities.
Madhu Jawali
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 16:10 IST

Comments
Published 06 November 2024, 16:10 IST
