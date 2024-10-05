Sanjay Manjrekar in hot water over 'racist' comment on-air during women's T20 world cup 2024

Manjrekar has previously been in hot water for his on-air comments on several occasions, such as a misjudged remark towards co-commentator Harsha Bhogle during India’s tour of Australia 2019. He was also recently criticised for his handling of a special occasion during the toss in a Rajasthan Royals IPL match.
Meanwhile, India's campaign suffered an early jolt after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad were handed a 58-run hammering in their Group A opener against New Zealand in Dubai on Friday.
Chasing 161 for victory, India were bundled out for 102 in 19 overs with Kaur's 15 the highest individual score in their innings.
The play was briefly held up after umpires rejected India's run-out appeal against New Zealand's Amelia Kerr.
Kerr took a single off the last ball of Deepti Sharma's over before slowing down, and the bowler went to the umpire to collect her cap.
The New Zealand batters then tried to take a second run, but India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh collected a throw and broke the stumps with Kerr short of ground.
India were celebrating a run-out, but the umpires declared the ball had been dead once single was taken and any subsequent event did not count.
In Group A, New Zealand and Pakistan have begun their campaign with victories, while Australia begin their title defence against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
The top two teams from the group make the semi-finals.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published 05 October 2024, 14:19 IST