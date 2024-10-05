Sanjay Manjrekar in hot water over 'racist' comment on-air during women's T20 world cup 2024

Manjrekar has previously been in hot water for his on-air comments on several occasions, such as a misjudged remark towards co-commentator Harsha Bhogle during India’s tour of Australia 2019. He was also recently criticised for his handling of a special occasion during the toss in a Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

Meanwhile, India's campaign suffered an early jolt after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad were handed a 58-run hammering in their Group A opener against New Zealand in Dubai on Friday.

Chasing 161 for victory, India were bundled out for 102 in 19 overs with Kaur's 15 the highest individual score in their innings.