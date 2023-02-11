Saurashtra all but end Karnataka's knockout hopes

After three days of heavy toil, Saurashtra finally assumed complete control of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Karnataka with skipper Arpit Vasavada leading the charge with a brilliant double century here on Saturday.

Having already laid a solid foundation on Friday along with follow veteran Sheldon Jackson (160) with a well-crafted 11th first-class century — he was unbeaten on 112 overnight — the 34-year-old Vasavada carried on with all the good work like any responsible captain would, composing a superb 202 (614m, 406b, 21x4, 1x6) to power Saurashtra to 527 all out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Vasavada’s second first-class double century ensured 2019-20 champions Saurashtra took a massive first innings lead of 120 runs and all but set up a final against Bengal, who too are in total control against defending champions Madhya Pradesh in Indore, next week. Karnataka batted for a second time but in pursuit of going for quick runs, they were reduced to 123/4, now needing nothing less than a miracle to stall Saurashtra’s march to the title clash.

“I feel extremely happy to contribute in a way that we are in a good position now,” said a delighted Vasavada, leading in place of regular skipper Jaydev Unadkat who is out on national duty. “I appreciate Sheldon’s innings as well. Initially (on Friday) there was something in the wicket and Sheldon and Harvik (Desai) batted really well. I just wanted to play my game which was staying at the wicket and taking singles and doubles. I was just focussing on that and really happy to have done that.”

With Saurashtra starting the day just 43 runs adrift of Karnataka and six wickets in hand, the hosts needed to bowl extraordinarily well to find a way back. Already tired having sent down 112 overs, it was obviously going to be an improbable task but given the importance of the occasion, anything was possible. Vasavada and Chirag Jani (72, 149b, 5x4, 1x6) were aware of it and batted exceptionally in the all-important morning session to leave Karnataka with sulk shoulders.

They nicely mixed aggression with caution, ensuring the scoreboard didn’t remain static that would have also increased the pressure. They were cheeky at start, knocking the ball around for singles and twos and also took some calculated risks to find boundaries. Karnataka bowlers were caught off guard at this approach and struggled to bowl to a plan.

Vasavada and Jani kept doing this until Saurashtra gained the crucial first innings lead. Post that, they embraced caution, sending out a clear message to Karnataka that they were looking to bat as long as possible. With the pitch flattening out, ball becoming old and pacers losing gas, both Vasavada and Jani went about their job smoothly.

Karnataka, who were bantering throughout Friday in a bid to rankle Jackson and Vasavada, maintained radio silence on Saturday, hint of resignation seemingly writ large on their faces. There was no chitter-chatter nor the relentless appealing. They just went through the motion and hoped for an opening.

It came from nowhere just before lunch when Jani, following a mix-up, was run out that brought an end to a superb 142-run fifth-wicket stand. Kaverappa then went on to capture 5/83 — his second first-class five-wicket haul — but by then Saurashtra were firmly in the drivers’ seat.