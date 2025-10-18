Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Saurashtra edges ahead with tenth-wicket stand despite Shreyas Gopal’s eight-wicket haul

Debutant Shikhar Shetty, after a decent day’s work alongside the other two spinners, finally opened his wicket column in Ranji Trophy cricket as he hit Jaydev Unadkat’s (6) timber.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 19:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 19:43 IST
BengaluruCricket newsRanji Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us