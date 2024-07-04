Sea of humanity welcomes Team India during Champions’ Parade in Mumbai

Mumbai: Braving rains and humidity, a sea of humanity poured into the iconic Marine Drive as the victorious Team India - the T20 World Champions - was accorded a heroic welcome in Mumbai on Friday.
There were cheers and tears as cricket fans waved the national tricolour as the men-in-blues led by skipper Rohit Sharma travelled in an open-deck double-decker bus even as the players displayed the trophy.
Sharma was joined by coach Rahul Dravid and players including legends like Virat Sharma.
The Maharashtrian dhol-tasha, tutari and lezim were played even as patriotic songs rent the air welcoming the team as he arrived in Mumbai after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
As the team landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport landed in Mumbai by special flight – Vistara UK 1845 - ‘water salute’ was accorded to it at the runway making Rohit and Co feel special.
The number 1845 symbolised the jersey numbers of Sharma and Kohli, considered among the top batters of the world.
Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai, Thursday.
Credit: PTI Photo
They came out of tricolour draped aerobridge even as flower petals were showered at the arrival gate.
Hundreds of fans had assembled in the airport two welcome their team. The cavalcade led by the team bus moved from Western Express Highway to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and then Nariman Point.
To cheer the team, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Vice President Rajeev Shukla too wore the India blue jersey and travelled in the open deck team bus, which was used in the final stretc
Lakhs of of excited fans and cricket lovers lined up the one-km picturesque Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Road, popularly known as the Marine Drive aka Queen’s Necklace.
The distance of Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium off the Churchgate station, which is of a few minutes took several hours.
In the evening, as the Queen’s Necklace lit up, the revellers too used the flashlights of their phones to wave at the team.
The players were seen taking selfies and photographing the crowd - as they witnessed the never-experienced-before welcome after winning the grand trophy.
The players also danced to the tunes of Nashik-dhols. People took selfies with the team bus and tried to spot and cheered their favourite players.