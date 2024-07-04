Sea of humanity welcomes Team India during Champions’ Parade in Mumbai

Mumbai: Braving rains and humidity, a sea of humanity poured into the iconic Marine Drive as the victorious Team India - the T20 World Champions - was accorded a heroic welcome in Mumbai on Friday.

There were cheers and tears as cricket fans waved the national tricolour as the men-in-blues led by skipper Rohit Sharma travelled in an open-deck double-decker bus even as the players displayed the trophy.

Sharma was joined by coach Rahul Dravid and players including legends like Virat Sharma.