<p>Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and put New Zealand into bat in the second T20 of the five-match series at Raipur.</p><p>The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0 after their win in the first match at Nagpur.</p><p>New Zealand have made three changes with Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry and Tim Seifert coming into the team.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p><strong>India:</strong> Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.</p><p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.</p>