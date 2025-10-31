<p>Australia beat India by four wickets in the second in T20 International at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.</p><p>Chasing India's moderate target of 126, Mitchell Marsh (46) top scored for the Aussies, who romped home with 40 balls to spare. </p><p>The first T20 at Canberra was abandoned midway due to heavy downpour.</p>.Second T20 | India skittled out for a paltry 125 despite Abhishek blitz.<p>Earlier, Abhishek Sharma stood tall amid ruins with a blistering 37-ball-68 as Australian pacers, led by Josh Hazlewood, dismantled the Indian top-order to bowl out the visitors for a paltry 125.</p><p>Hazlewood picked three for 13 and bowled an incredible 15 dot balls in his four-over spell to break the backbone of Indian batting and killed the contest within 20 minutes of start.</p><p>In front of a 82,438 strong MCG crowd, India suffered one of its most embarrassing defeats with as many as nine batters failing to reach double digits as they bowled out in 18.4 overs.</p><p>The only silver lining apart from Abhishek's innings was Varun Chakravarthy's spell (2/23 in 4 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah's (2/26 in 4 overs) pinpoint yorker to dismiss Matthew Short.</p><p>With three matches left in the series, Indian batters could take a leaf out of Abhishek's book after he burnished his credentials as world's numero uno T20 batter with some breathtaking strokes.</p><p>The third T20 of the five-match series will be held on Sunday (November 2) at Hobart.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>