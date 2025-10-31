<p>Swashbuckling opener <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-sharma">Abhishek Sharma </a>bludgeoned his way to a 37-ball 68, but had little support from the other end as India were bowled out for 125 after being put into bat by Australia in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-australia">second T20 </a>at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (October 31).</p><p>Abhishek stitched a 56-run partnership with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/harshit-rana">Harshit Rana</a> (35) for the sixth wicket to rescue India after the visitors were reduced to 49 for five at one stage.</p>.Second T20 | Australia win toss, put India to bat first.<p>For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 13. </p><p>Earlier, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss for the second time in the series and had no hesitation in inviting India to bat.</p><p>While India retained the same XI from Canberra T20, Australia made once change -- bringing in Matt Short for Josh Philippe.<br><br>The opening T20 of the five-match series was abandoned midway following persistent rain.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)<br></p>