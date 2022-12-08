Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's outdated approach following series loss in Bangladesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 08 2022, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 12:19 ist

Former players Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad have slammed India's "outdated" approach following their ODI series loss in Bangladesh.

Expressing anguish over India's miserable run in white ball cricket, former seamer Prasad urged the think tank to make "tough calls", while Virender Sehwag urged Rohit Sharma and Co to "wake up".

In his usual quirky style, Sehwag took to Twitter to describe his anguish: "Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. (Our performance is falling faster than cryptos). Need to shake up - wake up."

India earlier lost 0-1 to New Zealand in a rain-curtailed ODI series.

Playing non-stop cricket, the star-studded Indian batters looked out of place while bowling has been below par.

That India has not won a major ICC title since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 was once again highlighted by Prasad. "India is innovating in so many fields across the world. But when it comes to playing Limited overs cricket, our approach is a decade old," Prasad wrote in a series of tweets.

"England after the 2015 WC first-round exit took tough calls and turned around to become such an exciting team, India needs to take tough calls... And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last 5 years have been poor in ODI’s apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. Haven’t learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited-overs cricket. CHANGE," he added.

India will look to secure a consolation win in the third ODI in Chattogram on Saturday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

sports
Cricket
BCCI
Virender Sehwag
Venkatesh Prasad
Indian Cricket team

What's Brewing

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

DH Toon | BJP loses, AAP scripts history in MCD polls

DH Toon | BJP loses, AAP scripts history in MCD polls

Karnataka mulls IVF clinics in govt medical colleges

Karnataka mulls IVF clinics in govt medical colleges

 