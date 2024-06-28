Shafali, Smriti script highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket

Chennai: Indian pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana on Friday recorded the highest opening partnership in women's Test cricket, sharing a commendable 292-run stand on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa here.

Shafali and Smriti thus surpassed the 241-run opening stand by Pakistan's Sajjida Shah and Kiran Baluch against West Indies in Karachi in 2004.

It was also the second highest partnership in Women's Test for any wicket, behind the 309-run stand between Australian pair of LA Reeler and DA Annetts for the third wicket against England in Wetherby in 1987.