Bond named head coach of Mumbai Indians' UAE team

Shane Bond named head coach of Mumbai Indians' UAE team

The six-team ILT20, which launches in January, will be the second most lucrative Twenty20 tournament after IPL

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 17 2022, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 14:16 ist
Shane Bond. Credit: Getty images

Mumbai Indians on Saturday announced that former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been named the head coach of their MI Emirates team in the United Arab Emirates-based International League T20 (ILT20) competition.

Bond, who is also Mumbai Indians' bowling coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be assisted by Parthiv Patel (batting coach), Vinay Kumar (bowling coach) and James Franklin (fielding coach).

Former India international Robin Singh has been appointed the franchise's general manager.

"It's always exciting to build a new team and I'm looking forward to furthering the MI legacy and inspiring our players to take the game to new heights," Bond, 47, said in a statement.

The six-team ILT20, which launches in January, will be the second most lucrative Twenty20 tournament after the trend-setting IPL in terms of player remuneration.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
sports
Sports News
Mumbai Indians

What's Brewing

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

Restoring identity with our stories

Restoring identity with our stories

 