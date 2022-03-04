Shane Warne's last tweet on Rod Marsh's death is viral

Shane Warne's last tweet on Rod Marsh's death goes viral

The untimely demise of Shane Warne happened hours after Australia lost the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Rod Marsh

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 23:01 ist
Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52. Credit: AFP Photo

Legendary spinner Shane Warne's last tweet in which he had condoled the death of former Australia wicket-keeper Rodney Marsh, who passed away on Friday in Adelaide at the age of 74, has gone viral after legendary leg-spinner's death.

Warne had expressed his grief over the demise of Marsh in the tweet, which has now gone viral. In his last tweet, the legendary spinner paid rich tributes and condolences to Marsh's family.

Also Read | Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game &amp; an inspiration to so many young boys &amp; girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket &amp; gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots &amp; lots of love to Ros &amp; the family. RIP mate," Warne's last tweet read.

The untimely demise of Shane Warne happened hours after Australia lost the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Rod Marsh.

Unarguably one of the greatest leg-spinners in cricket history, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, scalping 708 wickets. He also bagged 293 wickets in ODIs and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats.

