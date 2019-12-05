Shifting to different format will be a challenge: Goud

Karnataka are flying high with their Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 titles this season. When the Ranji Trophy begins from December 9, the eight-time champions of India's premier domestic tournament will be eyeing a treble. Coach Yere Goud felt adapting to the longer format after a lengthy phase of white ball cricket will be the challenge in the initial stages.

"Definitely winning two tournaments helps ahead of Ranji Trophy," Goud told reporters here on the sidelines of Karnataka's practice session at the KSCA B ground.

"But Ranji is altogether a different tournament. The skills come into picture. It's about how our batsmen negotiate the opening spell of good fast bowlers, play on turning tracks. As for the bowlers, a lot depends on how they succeed on different pitches," he said.

After three months of fast-paced and aggressive cricket, the Ranji Trophy will be the real test of temperament of players. "Players do find it challenging to shift to a different format. In yesterday's 'nets' session, a lot of strokes were played. We addressed the issue. We spoke to the players the kind of approach required for this format," Goud explained.

The new rules, put in place last year, allow only five teams from Elite Group A and B combined to progress to the quarterfinals. Goud felt Karnataka, who have faltered in the semifinal in the last two seasons, won't have it easy in the group stage. "To be honest, to qualify from the group itself is a big test. You look at the teams and you will know how strong our opponents are. There is Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra and Baroda. We have our task cut out but we are prepared," he said.

To Karnataka's advantage, Mayank Agarwal, one of the most successful Indian batsmen in recent times, is likely to be available till the end of group stage. The Test specialist, unless he gets his maiden limited-overs call-up, will not join the national team till the tour of New Zealand in February next year.

"Mayank's experience will be a big boost for our batting. He will be playing with immense confidence after what he has done in his Test career. That will rub off on the youngsters. He can be a great example for young batsmen in our side on how to approach four-day format," said Goud.