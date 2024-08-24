Shikhar Dhawan retires: Records, career, family, net worth, all you need to know

- Dhawan, a premier top-order ODI batter in the post Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly era, announced his retirement two years after his final appearance in the national team.

- He featured in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

- The last time India won an ICC title -- the 2013 Champions Trophy in England -- Dhawan played a vital role and won the player of the tournament award for his exploits at the top of the order in seaming conditions.

- Indian cricket's 'Gabbar', who made the thigh-clap celebration his trademark, didn't enjoy a memorable beginning to his international career, getting dismissed for a two-ball duck against Australia in an ODI in Visakhapatnam.

- However, after the initial struggles in top-flight, Dhawan returned to the Indian team in 2013 and cemented his place across all three formats with some scintillating performances.

- The highlight of his career was the brilliant 185 he scored against Australia on Test debut in Mohali, having raced to his century in just 85 balls with a flurry of boundaries.

- Dhawan, however, could have been out even before he had faced a ball in his Test debut. The first delivery of the India innings slipped out of Mitchell Starc's hand and fell on the stumps with the debutant out of his ground at the non-striker's end.

- The Australians did not appeal, and the flamboyant Dhawan took full advantage of that by setting the record for the fastest century by a Test debutant.

- While his Test debut was memorable, Dhawan found his calling in One-Day Internationals, amassing 6793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 hundreds and 39 fifties.

- He averaged 40.61 for his 2315 Test runs, which featured seven centuries. The Indian cricket establishment, and the fans, expected more from his willow, especially after that blazing start to his Test career, but Dhawan would never complain with whatever he has got during a career that spanned almost 14 years.

- When he looks back at his career, he would certainly cherish the memories, one of them being the brilliant 137 against a South African pace attack comprising Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel in the 2015 ODI World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

- His 109-ball 117 in the 2019 World Cup against Australia at the Oval was perhaps his last significant outing in the India colours.

- Dhawan was also a standout performer in domestic cricket, becoming a star in the 2004 U-19 World Cup. However, it wasn't until 2013 that he truly captured the attention of the Indian public.