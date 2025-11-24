Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Shining example of determination: PM Modi hails India blind women's team's T20WC triumph

India won the inaugural event after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval in Colombo on Sunday. India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to claim the title.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 08:45 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us