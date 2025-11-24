Shining example of determination: PM Modi hails India blind women's team's T20WC triumph
India won the inaugural event after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval in Colombo on Sunday. India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to claim the title.
Congratulations to Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork,… pic.twitter.com/wARpvRRoIm