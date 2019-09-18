Smith makes the ugliest hundreds I have seen: Rhodes

Australia's Steve Smith had a phenomenal time in the Ashes 2019, where he scored truckloads of runs. So much so, that many are already comparing him with Sir Don Bradman (someone as great as Ian Chappell has also joined the bandwagon). But even the magnanimous achievement cannot impress former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes. The legendary fielder has criticised Smith's batting technique and compared him with Virat Kohli.

In a conversation with New Indian Express, he said, "I enjoy watching Virat Kohli. Steve Smith, with that action and technique, makes the ugliest hundreds I have ever seen but the man just keeps scoring runs."

"Someone who likes to watch cricket would want to say 'Wow! What an amazing shot' as opposed to 'Oh! How on earth can he hit that?' So Virat Kohli right now," he further said.

Steve Smith, after the fabulous English summer for Australia, has wrested back the top spot in ICC Test batting rankings from India's skipper Virat Kohli. Smth is sitting comfortably at the top with 937 points, while Kohli is at the second with 903 points.