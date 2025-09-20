<p>New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana's second-fastest hundred in women's ODIs went in vain as India's quest for a world-record chase in the series-deciding third game against Australia ended in a 43-run defeat, here on Saturday.</p>.<p>In reply to Australia's mammoth 412 all out, their joint highest-ever innings total, India fumbled after Mandhana's dismissal at 125 (63 balls, 17x4, 5x6) to fold up at 369 in 47 overs.</p>.Smriti Mandhana notches up second fastest Women's ODI hundred off 50 balls.<p>Mandhana reached 100 off just 50 balls to go past former Australian batter Karen Rolton's record (off 57 balls) made in 2000-01 against South Africa. Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning leads the list of fastest century makers with a 45-ball century which she made against New Zealand in 2012-13 season.</p>.<p>Beth Mooney was the star of the day as she smashed 138 off just 75 balls (23x4, 1x6) for her fourth WODI ton to guide her side to a massive total.</p>.<p>She shared a 106-run stand for the third wicket with Ellyse Perry (68 off 70 balls). Opener Georgia Voll gave Australia the start they needed with a 81 off 61 balls.</p>.<p>Brief Score: Australia 412 all out in 47.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 30, Georgia Voll 81, Ellyse Perry 68, Beth Mooney 138, Ashleigh Gardner 39; Deepti Sharma 2/75, Arundhati Reddy 3/86).</p>.<p>India: 369 all out in 47 overs (Smriti Mandhana 125, Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Deepti Sharma 72, Sneh Rana 35; Kim Garth 3/69, Megan Schutt 2/53). </p>