Snake on the field! Reptile briefly halts India-South Africa T20I match

The second T20I match between India and South Africa was halted briefly due to an unlikely pitch invader.

In a rare incident, s snake had entered the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, during the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa, on Sunday.

The reptile was first spotted by a couple of South African players, who pointed it out to K L Rahul as well the on-field umpires, according to reports. The ground staff caught hold of the repile quickly, during which the players took an unofficial break.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav stood out with a 22-ball 61 in India's batting onslaught as they posted 237-3 against South Africa in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

India, who won the first of the three matches, started strongly after being invited to bat first as K L Rahul (57) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43) put on 96 runs to lay the foundations of the mammoth total in Guwahati.

The in-form Suryakumar, who hit his third successive half-century, soon took over after the openers departed as he raced to his fifty in 18 balls to bring alive the packed home crowd.

He put on 102 runs with Virat Kohli, who made 49 not out off 28 balls, as they tore into the opposition attack before the partnership ended with a mix up and Suryakumar's run out at the non-strikers end.

(With agency inputs)