Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital a day after testing Covid +ve

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 31 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 14:16 ist
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Credit: AFP File Photo

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Friday was discharged from a private hospital in Kolkata. Ganguly was rushed to a city hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive for Covid-19.

More to follow...

