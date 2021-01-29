South Africa out for 245, Pakistan need 88 to win first Test

Pakistan needed 88 runs to win the first Test after South Africa were dismissed for 245 in their second innings on the fourth day in Karachi on Friday.
Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took 5-35 while Yasir Shah finished with 4-79 after South Africa resumed at 187-4. Temba Bavuma was the last man out for 40.
The second Test starts on February 4 in Rawalpindi.
