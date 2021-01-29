S Africa out for 245, Pak need 88 to win first Test

South Africa out for 245, Pakistan need 88 to win first Test

Temba Bavuma was the last man out for 40

AFP
AFP, Karachi,
  • Jan 29 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 13:16 ist
Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's captain Quinton de Kock (C) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 29, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan needed 88 runs to win the first Test after South Africa were dismissed for 245 in their second innings on the fourth day in Karachi on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took 5-35 while Yasir Shah finished with 4-79 after South Africa resumed at 187-4. Temba Bavuma was the last man out for 40.

The second Test starts on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

South Africa
Cricket
Pakistan

