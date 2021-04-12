South Africa win second T20 to level series against Pak

South Africa win second T20 to level series against Pakistan

George Linde and Lizaad Williams took three wickets each

AFP
AFP, Johannesburg,
  • Apr 12 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 00:08 ist
Aiden Markram led an aggressive South African reply. Credit: AFP Photo

South Africa levelled their four-match Twenty20 international series against Pakistan with a comfortable six-wicket win in the second match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday.

Left-arm spinner George Linde and fast bowler Lizaad Williams took three wickets each as Pakistan were restricted to 140 for nine in their 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam made 50 for Pakistan.

Aiden Markram led an aggressive South African reply, hitting 54 off 30 balls, and the hosts romped to victory with six overs to spare.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 140-9 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Hafeez 32; G. Linde 3-23, L. Williams 3-35)

South Africa 141-4 in 14 overs (A. Markram 54, H. Klaasen 36 not out; Usman Qadir 2-26)

Result: South Africa won by six wickets.

Series: The four-match series is tied at 1-1.

