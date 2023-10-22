JOIN US
Splendid team effort: PM Modi on India's win over New Zealand

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a World Cup match in Dharamsala, their first win over the Black Caps in an ICC event in 20 years.
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 17:54 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their victory against New Zealand in a world cup match, lauding their 'splendid team effort'.

"Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary," he said on X.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a World Cup match in Dharamsala, their first win over the Black Caps in an ICC event in 20 years.

(Published 22 October 2023, 17:54 IST)
