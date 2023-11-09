We want to target Gen Zs and 10-year-olds: ICC's big digital push for global events

'We know the the way people consume media is changing. Young people are using a lot of social media. We want to make sure that we are not just making content in a traditional way. Hopefully there will be more fans of cricket than that were there at the start of the World Cup.' But is there a need for such an aggressive digital strategy in already a cricket crazy nation? 'It is needed but less so compared to other countries. India is the heartbeat of world cricket and engine of cricket in a lot of ways.