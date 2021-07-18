Sri Lanka score 262/9 in first ODI against India

Sri Lanka scored 262 for nine after opting to bat in the first One-day International against India here on Sunday.

Batting at number eight, Chamika Karunaratne top-scored with 43 off 35 balls.

The Indian bowlers never allowed the Sri Lankans to settle down and play a big innings at the R Premadasa Stadium in the first of the six limited overs matches, including the three T20 Internationals, after the ODI rubber.

Opener Avishka Fernando (32) and Minod Bhanuka (27) put on 49 runs for the first wicket but, after the dismissal of the former, the home team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to challenge the opposition bowlers.

Down the order, skipper Dasun Shanaka (39) and Charith Asalanka (38) made useful contributions.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 262/9 in 50 overs (Dasun Shanaka 39, Charith Asalanka 38; Chamika Karunaratne 43; Deepak Chahar 2/37, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/52, Kuldeep Yadav 2/48).