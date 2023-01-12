2nd ODI: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against India

Sri Lanka win toss, bat against India in 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens

India brought in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to replace Yuzvendra Chahal, who was deemed not fit

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 12 2023, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 15:02 ist
Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando during the 2nd ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at Eden Gardens. Credit: PTI Photo

 Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first against India as the tourists look to keep the series alive in Thursday's second one-day international.

The visitors made two changes at Kolkata's Eden Gardens after losing the opener in the three-match series. Debutant batsman Nuwanidu Fernando and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara come in for Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Madushanka, both injured.

India brought in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to replace Yuzvendra Chahal, who was deemed not fit. Skipper Rohit Sharma said the hosts needed to start "fresh" after Tuesday's 67-run hammering of Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND) (IND)

Match Referee:  Javagal Srinath (IND)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka
Sports News

What's Brewing

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 