Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat in first Test against SA

Sri Lanka win toss, opt bat in first Test against South Africa

The tourists became the Asian first side to win a test series in South Africa last year

Reuters
Reuters, Pretoria,
  • Dec 26 2020, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 14:50 ist
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Credit: AFP File Photo

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park on Saturday.

The tourists became the first side from Asia to win a test series in South Africa last year when they claimed a 2-0 success and will be looking for a repeat with much the same side.

Sri Lanka have handed a debut to all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who will bat at number eight and provide a leg-spin bowling option.

The wicket is expected to be fast for the seamers but does tend to become uneven as a match wears on, which likely prompted the visitors to bat first.

South Africa, who have lost eight of their last nine tests, have included seamer Lutho Sipamla for his debut while there are recalls for opening batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

The match marks the first test in 11 months for both sides.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Africa
Sri Lanka
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
Test cricket
Dimuth Karunaratne

What's Brewing

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

6 Bollywood actors who made their OTT debuts in 2020

House parties popular this year

House parties popular this year

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

'AK vs AK' movie review: Not everyone's cup of tea

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Kannada cinema: Year of hope buffeted by uncertainty

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

Now, a jungle safari in Bannerghatta National Park

This reservoir is a haven for birds

This reservoir is a haven for birds

Hampi's granite carvers

Hampi's granite carvers

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

DH Toon | Farmers' stir: 'Never fall for their words!'

 