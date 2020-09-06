Superb Buttler gives England T20 series win over Aus

Superlative Buttler smashes 77, gives England T20 series win over Australia

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 06 2020, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 10:51 ist
England's Jos Buttler, right, celebrates with batting partner Moeen Ali after their win in the second Twenty20 cricket match between England and Australia, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Credit: AP/PTI

Opener Jos Buttler advanced down the wicket and smashed a huge six to give England an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the Twenty20 series with a six-wicket win over Australia on Sunday.

Buttler hit an undefeated 77 off 54 balls in the second T20 with eight fours and two sixes, including the winning runs off Adam Zampa.

England finished on 158-4 in 18.5 overs at an empty Rose Bowl.

Top-ranked Australia chose to bat first and lost opener David Warner for a duck before recovering from 3-2 in the second over to reach 157-7.

Captain Aaron Finch hit 40 runs off 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes, but the visitors' total always looked within the reach of second-ranked England.

Dawid Malan scored 42 runs off 32 balls for England which still needed 18 runs off the last two overs.

England beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first T20 on Friday that went down to the final ball. Chasing 163 to win, Australia collapsed from 124-1 after 14 overs.

Australia is playing international cricket for the first time in six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The third and final T20 is at Southampton on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jos Buttler
T20
Cricket
England
Australia

What's Brewing

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

 