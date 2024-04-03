Suryakumar clears most fitness tests, to play either on April 7 or 11

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will soon get the much required batting boost as the world's No.1 ranked T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has cleared almost all the fitness tests at National Cricket Academy and is very close to playing his first IPL game of the season.

Suryakumar had undergone multiple surgeries — one for grade 2 ankle tear and another for sports hernia — and he last played in the T20 series in South Africa.

"Surya has cleared all but one routine tests which are mandatory to get RTP (Return To Play) certificate from the NCA. There is one more test left to be conducted on Thursday, after which a clearer picture would emerge," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"He is batting comfortably and has done all simulations," he added.