Sussex pacer suspended for using hand sanitiser on ball

Sussex pacer Mitch Claydon suspended for applying hand sanitiser on ball

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Sep 06 2020, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 12:36 ist
Australia-born English first-class cricketer Mitch Claydon. Credit: Getty Images

Australia-born English first-class cricketer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his county side Sussex for allegedly applying hand sanitiser on the ball.

The 37-year-old right-arm medium pacer has been accused of applying hand sanitiser in a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opened an investigation into the case.

"Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage," Sussex said in a statement on their website.

As per strict health protocols laid down by the ICC and cricket boards of different countries, players are barred from using saliva to shine the ball. As a substitute, the use of artificial substances is also not allowed.

The suspension means the veteran pacer will not feature in Sussex's 14-member squad for their next Bob Willis Trophy match against Surrey. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hand sanitiser
Cricket
Sussex

What's Brewing

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Blending real and virtual

Blending real and virtual

Always aiming for the stars

Always aiming for the stars

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

Home & beyond

Home & beyond

Mind over melody

Mind over melody

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

 