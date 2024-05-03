T20 bowlers must adapt or get left behind, New Zealand's Southee says

Melbourne: The mountain of runs being scored in the Indian Premier League (IPL) shows Twenty20 cricket is changing and bowlers must move with the times or be left behind, New Zealand paceman Tim Southee said.

Records have tumbled in the IPL this season, with Sunrisers Hyderabad twice scoring the highest totals and Punjab Kings pulling off the biggest successful run-chase last week by mowing down a target of 262 set by Kolkata Knight Riders.

The frenetic scoring has left bowlers with few places to hide and raised concerns about the sport's balance between bat and ball ahead of next month's T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.

"It's forever changing, and we're even seeing in the last few weeks in India that it's changing again," Southee told New Zealand media.

"You have to change as a bowler, especially. You have to move with the times, and if you don't you get left behind.

"As a spectacle, it’s exciting.