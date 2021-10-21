T20 WC: Bangladesh face Papua New Guinea with eye on Super 12 berth

Bangladesh will be hoping to keep their hopes of qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 when they take on Papua New Guinea in match 9 of the tournament. Bangladesh were dealt a shock defeat by Scotland in their opening fixture. The team bounced back from defeat in a must-win match against Oman. However, the win against Oman hasn't guaranteed Bangladesh a spot in the next round. Nothing but a win against Papua New Guinea will do for 'The Tigers.'

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea’s tournament is over and the match against Bangladesh is a mere formality. The Assad Vala-led side lost their first two fixtures against Oman and Scotland, which all but killed the team’s chances to advance to the next round.

Head-to-head

This is the first time Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea are playing a T20I match against each other.

Form Guide:

Bangladesh: W-L-L-W-L

Papua New Guinea: L-L-L-L-L

Pitch and conditions

Three of the four matches played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in this World Cup have been won by the sides batting first. Oman is the only team that emerged victorious in a lopsided chase against Papua New Guinea in the first match of the tournament. The average first innings score of the four matches played for this tournament is 146.75. Over the course of four matches, 63 wickets have fallen. The numbers suggest there is something for both bowlers as well as batters.

The afternoon will be sunny, with the temperature is expected to be around 32 °C. The humidity level is forecasted to be around 58 per cent.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Mohammad Naim, Asad Vala, Sese Bau, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Charles Amini, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Kabua Morea

Impact player for Bangladesh

Mahedi Hasan: Spinner Mahedi Hasan has been Bangladesh’s standout bowler in the first two matches. Against Scotland, Hasan claimed 3 wickets. Hasan then followed it up with a tight spell of 1/14 against Oman. Hasan’s overs during the middle phase of an innings stems the flow of runs and forces batters to take a risk. Hasan’s four overs will be crucial for Bangladesh.

Impact player for Papua New Guinea

Kabua Morea: Bangladesh should be careful against left-arm pacer Kabua Morea. The bowler picked four wickets against Scotland. Morea could be handy against a struggling Bangladesh top-order. His form is crucial for Papua New Guinea.

