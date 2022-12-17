T20 WC for Blind: India thrash Bangladesh, win hattrick

T20 WC for Blind: India thrash Bangladesh, win hattrick of titles

Ramesh smashed 136 off 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six, while Reddy struck 100 off 50 balls (18X4)

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 17 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 21:18 ist
Sunil Ramesh, Ajay Kumar Reddy lead India to its hat-trick T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind title. Credit: IANS Photo

Riding on brilliant centuries from captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind here on Saturday.

Ramesh smashed 136 off 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six, while Reddy struck 100 off 50 balls (18X4).

The duo put on a 248-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take them to a mammoth 277 for two in 20 overs after opting to bat.

Chasing the huge target, Bangladesh could only score 157 for 3 in 20 overs. Salman top-scored for Bangladesh with 77 not out.

Champions India, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, got Rs 3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh received Rs 1.5 lakh.

Bangladesh rocked India top order with Salman giving a double blow in the fourth over.

He removed Venkareswara with the score reading just 28. India suffered another blow in the same over as Salman castled Lalit Meena’s to reduce India to 29/2. Thereafter it was all about Ramesh and Reddy's show as they took on the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Reddy got a reprieve while batting at 40 when he was dropped in the deep.

Ramesh got to his hundred, his third of the tournament, with a boundary while Reddy reached his milestone in the final over of the innings.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
T20
World Cup
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

What's wrong with the weather? But it's warming up!...

What's wrong with the weather? But it's warming up!...

Mucosal DNA vaccine found effective in stopping Covid

Mucosal DNA vaccine found effective in stopping Covid

After Mehrauli murder, bachelor tenants turned away

After Mehrauli murder, bachelor tenants turned away

The story of Darjeeling tea

The story of Darjeeling tea

 