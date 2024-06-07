T20 World Cup 2024 | Babar Azam admits complacency after upset loss to USA

When it looked like Pakistan had gained momentum, Nosthush Kenjige claimed the scalps of Shadab and Azam Khan off successive deliveries in the 13th over with Babar following them a couple of overs later

"For six overs, we did not capitalise properly, but later on, after the 10th over we got momentum, but again we lost too many wickets and then your momentum is gone," Babar pointed out.