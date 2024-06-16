T20 World Cup 2024 | If Rohit or Kohli plays defining knocks on big days, group league scores won't matter: Sanjay Manjrekar

"Pant has showed his class. He has been India's best batter in this tournament so far, and on a difficult pitch, and that is Rishabh Pant's class. That they gave him the No. 3 slot also ensured that India don't have six right-handers like they had in that 50-over World Cup and the only left-hander India had was Jadeja at No. 7."

If pitches offer turn in WI, India might opt for finger spinners

Kuldeep Yadav, India's best spinner in last 18 months, has been on the bench as they opted for four all-rounders (two seam bowling and two spin bowling) during the USA leg of the tour.