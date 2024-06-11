T20 World Cup 2024 | I'm truly sorry, says Akmal apologising for inappropriate comments against Arshdeep

Lahore: A day after being called out for making disrespectful comments against India pacer Arshdeep Singh, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal apologised for his "inappropriate" remarks while analysing the recent T20 World Cup clash between the two sides in New York.

In a viral video, Akmal was seen making fun of Arshdeep's Sikh religion, prompting a furious response from ace Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan.

"I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologise to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology," Akmal wrote on X, tagging Harbhajan.

Akmal's remarks came during the tense penultimate over of the clash, when Pakistan needed 17 runs in the last over in their chase of 120.