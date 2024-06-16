T20 World Cup 2024 | India's batting coach explains why Shubhman Gill won't be travelling to Caribbean leg of tournament

"This was a plan from the beginning. When we come to the US, four players will come together. After that two will be released and two will travel with us to West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning since the team was selected. This was planned so we are just following that," NDTV Sports quoted Rathour as saying.

Rathour also spoke about the contest between India and Canada being abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the Central Broward Regional Park stadium on Saturday.

Admitting that getting some match practice ahead of the tournament would be beneficial, the batting coach said that the decision was taken keeping the interest of the team in minds.

"Of course, that concern is always there when you play on the conditions which are not ideal. Decision to play or not to play is with the match officials. So as a team we didn't have any say in that. But if the game had happened that would have really helped us. We were really looking forward to playing a game, to play a good game of cricket," Rathour said.

India will be seen playing their first game of the Super Eight stage race against Afghanistan in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 20.