T20 World Cup 2024: India-Canada game abandoned due to wet outfield

Little over an hour after when the game was scheduled, the contest between India and Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Central Broward Regional Park stadium on Saturday.

India finished their Group A engagements with seven points from four games, while the United States of America ended second with five points. The two teams have qualified for the Super Eight stage.

The abandonment on Saturday was inevitable given how much rain the South Florida region has received in the last week or so, but that didn’t stop the crowds from making a beeline to the quaint venue.

It was an overcast morning with around 80 per cent chance of rain, but the official reason for the match being called off was that the underfoot conditions were not fit for cricket. In fact, though the pitch spent plenty of time under covers, it seemed too damp to allow a game.