T20 World Cup 2024 | Memory of a lifetime for me but I don't believe in things like redemption, legacy: Rahul Dravid

With head coach Dravid watching the action from the dugout, skipper Rohit Sharma marshalled his resources beautifully as India held their nerve to eke out a seven-run victory over South Africa in a thrilling finale and win the T20 World Cup to end an 11-year ICC title drought.