T20 World Cup 2024: Miami forecast ahead of India Vs Canada match

New York: If the weather in and around Lauderhill in Florida is as bad as it is now, there is every chance that India’s fourth league game against Canada will not see the light of day.

Severe thunderstorms are sweeping through South Florida at the moment, and it is expected - at least that’s what the reliable weathermen are saying - that it is going to continue to come down on the state for the next eight to ten days.

The storm has already led to numerous flight delays and cancellations at the Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, with more disruptions expected throughout the day.

The forecasts early in the day suggested heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms, with minor flooding expected. Between one and two inches of rain have fallen so far with additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches expected later in the day.